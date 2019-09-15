Voth allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Braves on Saturday.

The 27-year-old pitched well again against the Braves, but despite yielding only three runs in 9.2 innings against the NL East champions in his last two starts, Voth settled for a no-decision and a loss. That's been his story in a small sample this season, as he owns a 3.58 ERA but is 1-1. He also has a 1.16 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 32.2 innings across seven appearances. Because of an off day next week, Voth isn't scheduled to start again until Sept. 24 at home against the Phillies.