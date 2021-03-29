Voth appears set to open the season in a long relief role.
The right-hander lost out on his bid for the No. 5 starter role, but he should still begin the season in the majors. Voth has had an unimpressive spring, posting a 5.40 ERA and 9:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings, but with Jon Lester (neck) still not fully stretched out, Joe Ross potentially having his workload monitored after opting out of 2020, and Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer holding more injury risk than other pitchers, there could be plenty of long-relief work available in the early part of the season.
