Voth will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn Saturday at Boston, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

He was quite solid in his first two starts of the season, but has given up 14 runs on 21 hits and eight walks in 11.2 innings over his last three outings -- the worst of which came Monday against the Marlins. Manager Davey Martinez said that he will talk to Voth on Tuesday to emphasize sticking with his fastball more, particularly the second time through the lineup, adding "I'm not going to give up on him." If the Nationals had an obvious internal upgrade, they might be less patient with Voth. They could potentially acquire an upgrade prior to Monday's trade deadline.