Nationals' Austin Voth: To make spot start Saturday
Voth will draw the start Saturday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Tanner Roark was expected to take the mound Saturday, but he just rejoined the team after the birth of his child, so the Nationals will hand Voth a start. The 26-year-old has appeared in two games for Washington this season (one start), allowing seven runs while punching out three over 5.1 frames.
More News
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Back in majors•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Added as 26th man Saturday•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Returns to minors after disastrous start•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Mauled by Mets•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Called up, likely starting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...