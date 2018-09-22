Voth will draw the start Saturday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Tanner Roark was expected to take the mound Saturday, but he just rejoined the team after the birth of his child, so the Nationals will hand Voth a start. The 26-year-old has appeared in two games for Washington this season (one start), allowing seven runs while punching out three over 5.1 frames.