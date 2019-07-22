Nationals' Austin Voth: To throw Monday
Voth (shoulder) will throw Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Voth was scratched from his start Sunday against the Braves with what was originally termed shoulder soreness. The diagnosis has since been changed to biceps tendinitis. Regardless of the specifics of the injury, the fact that Voth is already throwing suggests his absence won't be a lengthy one.
