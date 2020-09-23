Voth (1-5) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out a season-high seven.

It goes into the books as a complete game, and Voth has now delivered two straight one-run outings. The hot streak has only lowered his ERA to 6.25, however, and the lone run against him Tuesday came on a solo shot by Jean Segura -- the 12th homer Voth has served up in 44.2 innings. He'll get one more turn on the mound this season as the Nats host the Mets on Sunday.