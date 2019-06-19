The Nationals recalled Voth from Triple-A Fresno to serve as the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Voth will be available for both halves of the twin bill, but there's a good chance the Nationals reserve him for the second half of the doubleheader. Max Scherzer is listed as the scheduled starter for the second game, but his status has yet to be determined while he continues to recover from the broken nose he suffered in a bunting drill Tuesday. If Scherzer can't go, either Voth or Erick Fedde would likely receive the starting nod.