Voth is expected to be back in the big leagues to start in Baltimore on July 16 or 17, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Voth was sent down Saturday as he won't be needed over the All-Star break. The Nationals won't need a fifth starter until July 20 due to an off day, but it sounds as though Voth will be back sooner than that, giving the rest of the rotation an extra day to rest.