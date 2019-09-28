Voth (2-1) allowed two runs on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory against the Indians on Friday.

The Nationals took the lead in the top of the sixth, giving Voth the opportunity to leave with the lead and capture the win. This game was tied 2-2 in the fifth, but when Voth exited, he was holding a five-run lead. The 27-year-old finishes the regular season with a 2-1 record, 3.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 43.2 innings this season.