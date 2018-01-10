Fuenmayor agreed to a minor-league contract with Washington on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Fuenmayor spent the 2017 season in the Mexican League following a pair of seasons at Triple-A for the Royals. The 28-year-old has never appeared in a major-league contest, but slashed .291/.325/.405 in 101 games with Triple-A Omaha in 2016. He will likely serve as organizational depth for the Nationals moving forward, and should begin the upcoming season back in the high minors.