Braymer could serve as a starter or primary pitcher Sunday in one game of the Nationals' doubleheader with the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Washington is expected to have one of its regular rotation members start one half of the twin bill, while manager Dave Martinez intends to treat the other contest as more of a bullpen game. Braymer hasn't recorded more than four outs in either of his two relief appearances with Washington this season, but Dougherty notes that he's currently stretched out to handle about 50-to-60 pitches. If a bullpen game is in fact on tap for Sunday's doubleheader, Braymer would rank as the better candidates to absorb the most innings for the Nationals.