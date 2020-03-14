Play

Braymer was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Braymer was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he'll need more time in the minors prior to claiming a spot on the big-league roster. The 25-year-old made three appearances (one start) during spring training, posting a 9.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB over six innings. The southpaw will need to demonstrate more production against higher-level talent prior to making his first appearance in the majors.

