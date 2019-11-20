Nationals' Ben Braymer: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Braymer was added to the Nationals' 40-man roster Wednesday.
After recording a 2.51 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP over 79 innings with Double-A Harrisburg during the first half of last season, Braymer was promoted to Triple-A Fresno. He was less effective at the Triple-A level, as he amassed a 7.20 ERA with a 1.93 WHIP over 60 innings. The 25-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and it's likely that he will need to develop more before making his major-league debut.
