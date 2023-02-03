Rutherford signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday.
Rutherford has already been assigned to Triple-A Rochester ahead of Nationals camp. The 25-year-old former Yankees and White Sox prospect batted .271/.311/.428 with 13 home runs and eight stolen bases over 116 games at the Triple-A level in 2022.
