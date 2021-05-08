Hand blew his first save of the season Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning of work.

Hand was tasked with shutting down the top of the Yankees' lineup with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth. He failed to do so, allowing the game-tying run on a walk and a pair of singles. He remained in the game in the 10th inning but was pulled after allowing the leadoff batter Mike Ford to hit a go-ahead single. The blown save was Hand's first since 2019, as he was successful in all 16 of his opportunities last year in addition to his first three this season.