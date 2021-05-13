Hand (2-2) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals fell 5-2 to the Phillies in 10 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits over one inning while striking out three.

Called up to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, Hand instead served up a solo shot to Odubel Herrera. Nats manager Dave Martinez elected to leave the lefty on the mound to begin the 10th with Bryce Harper due up for the Phillies, but after Harper singled, Hand got the hook and Kyle Finnegan allowed the inherited runner to score. While his 2.92 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12.1 innings are solid, Hand has walked seven batters, blown his last two save chances and been tagged for runs in his last three appearances, putting his spot as Washington's closer in some jeopardy if he can't turn things around quickly.