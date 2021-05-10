Hand (2-1) allowed one run on a hit and two walks in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Yankees on Sunday.

Hand entered Sunday's game in the ninth inning to preserve a 2-2 tie, but he walked Tyler Wade on four pitches before issuing a free pass to Aaron Judge. The southpaw managed to record an out, but he gave up a walkoff single and was charged with his first loss of the season. Hand didn't allow any earned runs in his first nine appearances of the season, but he's now been charged with a blown save and a loss in his last two outings.