Hand recorded his first save of the season after tossing a scoreless inning Monday against the Cardinals. He gave up one hit and one walk while fanning two.

Hand tossed 16 of his 26 pitches for strikes and allowed two baserunners, but he got the job done either way en route to his first save of the campaign -- he closed the door by striking out Andrew Knizner with runners in first and second. Hand has now tossed two scoreless outings to begin the season.