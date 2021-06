Hand (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Mets, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The lefty needed only six pitches (five strikes) to shut down the Mets in the top of the ninth, making him the pitcher of record when Juan Soto came around with the game's only run in the bottom half of the inning. Hand has put together a 1.80 ERA and 9:4 K:BB through 10 innings in June, racking up five saves and two wins over nine appearances.