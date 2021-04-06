Hand was not on the field for the Nationals' workout Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Eleven players in total are reported to be in quarantine for the Nats due to positive COVID-19 tests or being designated as close contacts, and Hand's absence from the workout suggests he's probably in one of those groups. If he's in the latter group, he could still be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, but Daniel Hudson or Tanner Rainey would be the most likely candidates to handle a save chance if Hand is unavailable.