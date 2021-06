Hand retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Hand retired Brad Miller on a flyout to close out the game. The closer is now 10-for-12 in save chances this season. He's posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 20.2 innings. Hand continues to maintain a strong grip on the closer role in Washington.