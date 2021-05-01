Hand (2-0) allowed an unearned run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in two innings to earn the win Friday versus Miami.

Hand allowed an RBI single to Garrett Cooper in the top of the 10th inning, but Kyle Schwarber bailed him out with a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning. The run against Hand was the first he has allowed all season, but it won't show up on his still-perfect 0.00 ERA. The southpaw has added a 0.89 WHIP, 7:4 K:BB and three saves across nine innings as Washington's closer.