Hand (5-2) allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three in one inning to earn the win against the Padres on Sunday.

Hand had some issues with command Sunday and only threw 16 of his 31 pitches for strikes. He was charged with the blown save after giving up the one-run lead in the top of the ninth, but he picked up his fifth win of the year after the Nationals came back in the bottom half of the frame. The southpaw has now recorded a 2.61 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 38 innings this year.