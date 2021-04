Hand (1-0) earned the win Friday against Arizona after pitching a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Hand had to keep the game scoreless in the top of the ninth and that's exactly what he did, as he tossed 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes en route to posting his fourth straight scoreless outing of the campaign. The 31-year-old left-hander has gone 1-for-1 in save opportunities but has also been reliable every time Washington has needed him.