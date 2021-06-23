Hand earned the save against the Phillies on Tuesday after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits while striking out one.

Hand was called upon to finish off the eighth with two outs. The left-hander gave up a single to Bryce Harper before sending Andrew McCutchen down on strikes to end the inning. Upon re-entering in the ninth, Hand surrendered a leadoff double to Alex Bohm and hit Ronald Torreyes with a pitch. He then proceeded to load the bases by giving up a single to Matt Vierling before slamming the door. Despite the shaky outing, Hand has now earned five saves and a win across his last six appearances. The 31-year-old has pitched himself a solid season so far to the tune of a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.