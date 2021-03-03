Hand threw 25 pitches in a batting practice session Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "He threw the ball really, really well. So he's getting close to getting in a game here soon," manager Dave Martinez said afterwards.

The southpaw was signed in the offseason to shore up the back of the Nationals' bullpen after being cut loose by Cleveland in October. Hand has recorded 103 saves over the last four seasons, and while Martinez has been seemingly reluctant so far to definitively state that the 30-year-old is his closer, at the moment there's no reason to think Hand has any serious competition for the role.