Hand worked around a base hit and a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning en route to picking up his seventh save of the season in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Orioles. He also struck out a batter in the 12-pitch appearance.

Hand navigated the inning more smoothly than his box-score line would suggest; he intentionally walked Trey Mancini on four pitches and threw all but one of his other eight offerings for strikes, including two swings and misses. The lefty threw a perfect inning to notch a save in Saturday's 12-9 win, so after the back-to-back clean appearances, he appears to have regained some job security after he had given up at least one run in five of his prior six outings.