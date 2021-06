Hand gave up two hits over 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out one to record his 13th save of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

It was Hand's longest save of the season, and only the third time in 26 appearances he's recorded more than three outs. The veteran lefty has converted 10 straight saves, with his last blown save coming May 12, and on the year he sports a 2.96 ERA and 27:12 K:BB through 27.1 innings.