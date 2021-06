Hand picked up the save after striking out one in a scoreless inning Monday against the Pirates.

Hand didn't mess around when it was his turn in the ninth, retiring the side in order on just 11 pitches (seven strikes). The closer has now successfully slammed the door nine consecutive times, with his last blown save taking place May 12 against the Phillies. Hand owns a 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 25.2 frames this season.