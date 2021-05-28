Hand gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Reds, a game completed Thursday after being suspended due to rain the night before.

The veteran reliever appears to be turning things around. Hand was scored upon in five of six appearances in the middle of May, but since then he's reeled off three straight scoreless outings, converting a save in each. He's 8-for-10 in chances on the year with a 3.44 ERA and 19:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings.