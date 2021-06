Hand struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings and earned a save over the Mets on Monday.

Hand entered the game in the eighth inning after Justin Miller coughed up a pair of solo homers. The veteran southpaw had no issue finishing off the game and earning his 17th save of the season. He's converted his last 14 save chances and now owns a 2.41 ERA through 33.2 innings this season.