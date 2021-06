Hand retired the only batter he faced to record his 14th save of the season in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

With the Nats ahead 6-2 in the seventh inning, Wander Suero put a couple runners on base while getting two outs, allowing Hand to finish things off with the tying run on deck. The veteran closer hasn't blown a save since May 12, converting 11 straight with a 2.76 ERA and 16:5 K:BB through 16.1 innings over that stretch.