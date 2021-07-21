Hand recorded the save Tuesday against the Marlins after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one.

Hand closed the door on a potential comeback attempt from the Marlins with a strong outing, as he needed just 14 pitches (nine strikes) to get the job done in the top of the ninth. The southpaw has been one of the best late-inning relievers this season and has gone 20-for-23 in save chances this year. He also owns a 2.54 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and a 9.2 K/9 through 39 innings (37 appearances) on the season.