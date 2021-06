Hand picked up the save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, striking out two in a perfect seventh inning.

It marked the southpaw's first save since June 4th and his 11th overall on the season. Hand has a 3.42 ERA and 1.27 WHIP to go along with a 25:11 K:BB in 23.2 innings this season, and should continue to be Davey Martinez's top option to close ballgames going forward.