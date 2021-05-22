Hand gave up two runs on two hits without recording a strikeout or issuing a walk in one inning Friday against the Orioles.

Daniel Hudson pitched a perfect eighth inning and Hand came in with a 4-0 lead in the ninth and coughed up two runs on a Freddy Galvis home run that also scored Trey Mancini. Hand has now given up at least one run in five of his last six appearances, and he has given up three home runs over his last four innings. His grip on the closer's role seems to be slipping by the day.