Hand gave up a run on two hits while striking out three in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Cubs.

A solo shot by Javier Baez made things nervous for the Nats, but Hand eventually got the job done. The veteran closer has converted two straight save chances after blowing two straight earlier this month and he's been scored upon in four of six appearances in May, leading to an 8.44 ERA in his last 5.1 innings despite a strong 10:3 K:BB.