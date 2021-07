Hand pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning while recording a strikeout to pick up his 19th save of the year in a 7-5 win over the Padres on Monday.

Hand needed just 13 pitches to get through the Padres' 3-4-5 hitters and struck out Wil Myers to end the game. The 31-year-old has now converted 16 straight save chances and has been excellent with a 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 37 innings.