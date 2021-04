Hand struck out one in a perfect inning during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

The southpaw cleared the COVID-19 protocols Friday but the Nats didn't have a late lead for him to protect all weekend, so Hand instead worked the eighth inning in a non-save situation Sunday. The team's offense should get back to full strength this week, so Hand should begin to receive save opportunities soon enough after racking up 103 saves over the last four seasons for San Diego and Cleveland.