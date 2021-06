Hand gave up a solo home run and had a strikeout during the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday versus Tampa Bay.

Mike Zunino went deep to start the ninth inning, but thankfully Hand entered with a two-run cushion and quickly retired the next three batters. It was the first run allowed for the veteran lefty since June 9, which was a span of 10 appearances and 11 innings. Hand is 18-for-20 in save opportunities with a 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 34.2 innings this season.