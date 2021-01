Hand has spent a good part of the offseason working on his sinker, and trying to improve his velocity with both it and his four-seam fastball, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Hand's average fastball velocity has dropped two mph over the last two seasons, forcing him to dedicate this offseason to regaining some of that velocity. His results have still been excellent despite the velocity drop, but he's been working with less of a margin for error than he'd like.