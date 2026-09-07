Lord yielded one run on four hits and one walk over 1.2 innings of relief in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Coming off an impressive 3.1-inning start Wednesday in which he struck out six and kept Atlanta off the board, Lord was back in the bullpen for the final game of the Nationals' series in Los Angeles. He needed 39 pitches to record his five outs, with the hefty workload he handled presumably taking him out of the mix to start when the fifth spot in the Washington rotation comes up again Tuesday in San Diego.