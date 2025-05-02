Lord (1-3) earned the win against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.

Lord kept the Phillies off the board over the first four innings, facing the minimum number of batters in three of those frames. He yielded his first run in the fifth inning on an Alec Bohm RBI single, and Lord was tagged for a second run after being lifted in the sixth. Lord generated only 10 first-pitch strikes and four whiffs in 69 pitches (47 strikes), but he did enough to limit the Phillies to two runs to earn his first win of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across 22.1 innings this season and is slated to make his next start against the Guardians at home next week.