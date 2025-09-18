Lord came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to Atlanta, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander blanked Atlanta for five frames and got handed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, but Lord ran into trouble when he came out for the sixth in an eventual four-run frame that swung the game to the visitors. After a rough ending to August, Lord has been much sharper in September, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over three starts and 17 innings. He's scheduled to make his final start of 2025 on the road next week in a rematch with Atlanta.