Nationals' Brady House: Added to roster ahead of debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals selected House's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Reports surfaced Sunday indicating that House was on his way to the big leagues, and the move is now official. The top prospect earned a promotion after slashing .304/.353/.519 with 13 home runs in 65 contests with Rochester. He will take over as the Nationals' everyday third baseman.
