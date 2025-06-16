default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Nationals selected House's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Reports surfaced Sunday indicating that House was on his way to the big leagues, and the move is now official. The top prospect earned a promotion after slashing .304/.353/.519 with 13 home runs in 65 contests with Rochester. He will take over as the Nationals' everyday third baseman.

More News