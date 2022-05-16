House (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-4 with a run and three RBI in his two games for Single-A Fredericksburg since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

House was sidelined for just under two weeks with an unspecified injury. The 2021 first-round pick has been struck by three pitches in his two games since returning and has now been plunked a total of six times through 23 contests on the season. While House hasn't suffered any apparent setbacks as a result of being hit by the pitches, it could increase his risk of injury if the trend persists throughout the season.