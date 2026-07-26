Nationals' Brady House: Back with big club

The Nationals recalled House from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

With Washington trading Curtis Mead away to Boston, House will come up from Triple-A to fill the open spot on the 26-man active roster. Before ceding the job to Mead, House had been serving as the Nationals' primary third baseman to begin the season and produced a .681 OPS in 44 games prior to his demotion May 18. After putting together a .301/.342/.500 slash line with a 23.9 percent strikeout rate over 222 plate appearances at Triple-A, House could end up garnering another look as an everyday player at the hot corner, though the Nationals also have Jorbit Vivas and Jose Tena on hand to vie for reps.