House went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

House wasted little time in his first action of the spring, as he smoked a three-run home run in the top of the first inning. He left the yard again later in the game, smacking a solo shot over the fence in center in the top of the fifth. This is a promising start to camp for the 22-year-old, who tallied only four home runs a season ago over 73 games.