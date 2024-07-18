House could take over as the Nationals' starting third baseman before the end of the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Washington is currently deploying Trey Lipscomb at the hot corner, but the 24-year-old has just a .565 OPS through his first 159 big-league plate appearances and is likely a utility player in the long run. House is viewed as the organization's third baseman of the future, and a promotion to Triple-A Rochester in early July puts him one step away from the majors. He's gone 4-for-12 with two doubles to begin his Triple-A tenure, and if he holds his own in the International League, a promotion to the Nats' big-league roster some time in the second half seems very plausible. Even in the best-case scenario, House's call-up probably wouldn't occur until late August in order to keep his rookie status intact for 2025.