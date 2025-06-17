House went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

It was an inauspicious debut for the 22-year-old, who had hit safely in 15 straight games for Triple-A Rochester prior to his promotion while slashing .375/.420/.625. House will be given every opportunity to establish himself as the Nationals' starter at third base over the rest of the season, but the 2021 first-round pick may need some time to adjust to pitching at the highest level.