House is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

After a string of three straight starts at the hot corner, House will give way to Paul DeJong on Wednesday. Since the beginning of August, House is hitting just .178 with zero home runs, one stolen base, six RBI and three runs in 14 games. Though the Nationals remain committed to giving House an extended look at third base down the stretch, mining fantasy value from the rookie could prove difficult.